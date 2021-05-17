-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) to report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Celcuity’s earnings. Celcuity reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Celcuity.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01).

CELC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Celcuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Celcuity from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of CELC stock opened at $26.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.33 million, a PE ratio of -31.66 and a beta of 1.35. Celcuity has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $30.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELC. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Celcuity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,959,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,912,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 86,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $739,000. Institutional investors own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

