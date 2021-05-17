$0.24 EPS Expected for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.35. Titan International posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 241.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Titan International had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Titan International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,986,000 after buying an additional 224,006 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Titan International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,126,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,290,000 after buying an additional 95,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Titan International by 498.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after buying an additional 841,855 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Titan International by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 662,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 269,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Titan International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,984,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan International stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average of $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.47. Titan International has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

