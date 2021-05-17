$0.39 EPS Expected for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) will announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.42. Healthpeak Properties posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.45.

Shares of PEAK traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.44. 82,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,326,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $34.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 70,123,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,345,452 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,298,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,488 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,134,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,022 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 18,106,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,367,000 after acquiring an additional 195,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,757,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

