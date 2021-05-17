$0.48 EPS Expected for Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Proofpoint reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Proofpoint.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Proofpoint’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PFPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.07.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $644,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,025,354.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 1.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Proofpoint by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in Proofpoint by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 5,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Proofpoint by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Proofpoint by 2.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFPT opened at $171.77 on Friday. Proofpoint has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $174.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.46 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proofpoint (PFPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.