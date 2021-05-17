$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to announce $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.69. Hasbro posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,550%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hasbro.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on HAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.13.

HAS opened at $96.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $62.85 and a 52 week high of $101.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

In other Hasbro news, Director John Frascotti sold 15,854 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $1,581,595.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,668,898.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Hasbro by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Hasbro by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Hasbro by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hasbro (HAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.