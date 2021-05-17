$0.67 EPS Expected for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) to report $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Energizer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.75. Energizer reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.41 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Energizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,399.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $125,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,702.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Energizer by 324.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 282.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 209,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after buying an additional 154,414 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,048,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,738,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Energizer by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENR traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $47.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,970. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -30.24, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

