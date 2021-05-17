$1.02 EPS Expected for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will post $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Robert Half International posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 148.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 48.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,884 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Robert Half International by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,987,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,112,000 after buying an additional 1,259,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,520,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,746,000 after acquiring an additional 69,809 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 7,899.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,520 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,812,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $89.73. 591,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,138. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $91.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.97%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

