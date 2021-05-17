$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to announce $1.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. Tempur Sealy International reported sales of $665.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year sales of $4.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tempur Sealy International.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TPX shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

TPX stock opened at $37.89 on Monday. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $41.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average is $31.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $577,645.20. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 73,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,913.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,603.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,672 shares of company stock valued at $7,164,624. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 299.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,141,872 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 263.3% during the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,881,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987,111 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,111 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,284.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,956,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,819,000 after buying an additional 2,742,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,467,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,619,000 after buying an additional 2,595,548 shares during the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tempur Sealy International (TPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.