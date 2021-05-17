$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to report sales of $1.20 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Ralph Lauren posted sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year sales of $4.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ralph Lauren.

RL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.39.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,022. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 21.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth approximately $35,780,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 1,101.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 24.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 73,990 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,114,000 after buying an additional 14,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth approximately $6,530,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RL traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.12. The stock had a trading volume of 737,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,382. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.18, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $142.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.20.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

