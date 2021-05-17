$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to post sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Electronic Arts reported sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year sales of $7.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $8.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $138.62 on Monday. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

In related news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $344,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,683,849.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $833,572.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,940.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,710 shares of company stock worth $2,749,962. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,915,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,785,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,202 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 75.6% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

