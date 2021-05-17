$1.35 EPS Expected for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) will announce $1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.59. DTE Energy reported earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full year earnings of $7.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.11 to $7.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $7.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS.

DTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.13.

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Thomas purchased 395 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DTE stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $141.42. 2,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,129. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $95.10 and a 12-month high of $145.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

