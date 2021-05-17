$1.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to report $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the highest is $1.40. East West Bancorp reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on EWBC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.06. The company had a trading volume of 449,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,547. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $79,772.00. Also, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $118,096.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at $808,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,498 shares of company stock worth $272,016. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

