$1.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will announce sales of $1.42 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.43 billion and the lowest is $1.42 billion. Landstar System posted sales of $823.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full year sales of $5.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $5.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $5.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

LSTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.87.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $175.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.86. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $102.12 and a 1-year high of $182.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

