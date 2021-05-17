10,242 Shares in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Bought by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,463,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,680 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter valued at $45,437,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 285.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,791 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,697,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,265,000 after purchasing an additional 321,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William H. Frist acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $101,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,007.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SDC. Stephens reduced their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.19.

Shares of SDC opened at $7.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

