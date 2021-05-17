10,424 Shares in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Purchased by Camarda Financial Advisors LLC

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWTR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $1,003,515.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,177 shares of company stock worth $4,757,761. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter stock opened at $51.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.49, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.02.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

