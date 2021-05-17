10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp’s (OTCMKTS:VCVCU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on May 24th

10X Capital Venture Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:VCVCU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, May 24th. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition had issued 17,500,000 shares in its IPO on November 24th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of VCVCU stock opened at $10.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.80. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the first quarter worth $28,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $491,000.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Company Profile

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the United States; and consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, and financial services industries internationally, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms.

