1,475 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Acquired by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,211.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 75.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4,166.7% in the first quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $28.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.56. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $30.62.

