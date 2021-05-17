15,478 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Purchased by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9,411.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLDR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $47.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.55 and its 200 day moving average is $41.88.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

