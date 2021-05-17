1,600 Shares in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in NuVasive by 70.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the first quarter worth $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NuVasive by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth $216,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NUVA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.80.

NuVasive stock opened at $69.53 on Monday. NuVasive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.05, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.86.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $271.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.12 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NuVasive news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $238,528.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $293,626.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,411 shares of company stock worth $914,720 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

