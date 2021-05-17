1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target Lowered to $56.00 at Canaccord Genuity

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist raised their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.53.

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $32.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.11. 1Life Healthcare has a 12-month low of $25.40 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.20.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $375,523.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,805.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $1,667,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,581,117.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 199,187 shares of company stock worth $8,874,003.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,557,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,541,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,644,000 after buying an additional 477,435 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 21,036.7% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,469,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,687,000 after buying an additional 4,448,846 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $171,545,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,498,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,731,000 after acquiring an additional 945,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

