$2.04 Million in Sales Expected for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) will post sales of $2.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the lowest is $1.50 million. Sage Therapeutics posted sales of $1.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 87.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $9.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.54 million to $12.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $104.86 million, with estimates ranging from $11.10 million to $318.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.87.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $70.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.33. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 15,886 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

