$2.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will report $2.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands posted sales of $1.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year sales of $8.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $8.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.98 billion to $9.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Constellation Brands.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.62.

Shares of STZ traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $235.87. 1,934,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total value of $1,576,462.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,696.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,879 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,398 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,433,000 after acquiring an additional 304,690 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellation Brands (STZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.