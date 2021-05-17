2,207 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Bought by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 867,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,548,000 after buying an additional 154,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSM opened at $112.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.21 and a 200-day moving average of $114.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $49.38 and a 52 week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

