$233.11 Million in Sales Expected for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) to report $233.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $221.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $245.10 million. Kilroy Realty posted sales of $219.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year sales of $952.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $920.98 million to $997.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $990.31 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on KRC. Scotiabank upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.91.

KRC opened at $66.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $70.54. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.62.

In related news, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 153,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,511.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $1,607,763.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,682.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,178,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $930,524,000 after buying an additional 705,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $519,872,000. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,570,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,522,000 after buying an additional 1,055,251 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 12.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,683,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,780,000 after buying an additional 407,831 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,208,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

