23,735 Shares in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Acquired by Exos Asset Management LLC

Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,173,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

Shares of APPH stock opened at $11.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.14. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $42.90.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen started coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Laikin sold 162,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $3,768,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 292,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,792,026.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AppHarvest Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.

