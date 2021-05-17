2,575 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Acquired by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,052 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,423,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,584,000 after acquiring an additional 732,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,947,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,345,000 after acquiring an additional 658,092 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP opened at $150.29 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $89.65 and a twelve month high of $152.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.30 and a 200-day moving average of $133.01.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

