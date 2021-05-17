$26.86 Million in Sales Expected for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to report $26.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.61 million and the highest is $65.00 million. Denali Therapeutics posted sales of $5.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 359.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year sales of $100.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.77 million to $202.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $84.78 million, with estimates ranging from $21.77 million to $150.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. The business’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on DNLI. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

In related news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $1,037,704.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $3,254,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,488 shares of company stock worth $12,304,026 over the last 90 days. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $122,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $53.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.34 and a 200-day moving average of $65.34. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $93.94.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

