$287.29 Million in Sales Expected for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) to post sales of $287.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $285.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $289.36 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 17,120.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,927,000 after purchasing an additional 807,893 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Utz Brands by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,664,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,711,000 after buying an additional 579,581 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Utz Brands by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,565,000 after buying an additional 305,518 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Utz Brands by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,122,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,939,000 after buying an additional 230,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Utz Brands by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 797,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,603,000 after buying an additional 204,072 shares in the last quarter. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UTZ stock opened at $23.52 on Monday. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%.

Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

