$287.29 Million in Sales Expected for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) This Quarter

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) to post sales of $287.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $285.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $289.36 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 17,120.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,927,000 after purchasing an additional 807,893 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Utz Brands by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,664,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,711,000 after buying an additional 579,581 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Utz Brands by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,565,000 after buying an additional 305,518 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Utz Brands by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,122,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,939,000 after buying an additional 230,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Utz Brands by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 797,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,603,000 after buying an additional 204,072 shares in the last quarter. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UTZ stock opened at $23.52 on Monday. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Utz Brands (UTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.