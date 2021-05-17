$3.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will post $3.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources posted sales of $859.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 270.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year sales of $13.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.72 billion to $13.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $16.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.00 billion to $17.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $213.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.14.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total transaction of $1,614,443.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 137,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,446,479.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,866. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $175.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.61.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

