$3.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to post $3.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Aptiv’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.84 billion and the lowest is $3.13 billion. Aptiv reported sales of $1.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 83.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year sales of $15.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.56 billion to $15.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.62 billion to $18.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.40.

NYSE APTV opened at $139.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $160.14.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,830,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,020,214,000 after purchasing an additional 152,349 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $853,586,000 after purchasing an additional 616,858 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,526,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $622,462,000 after purchasing an additional 149,829 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,344,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $555,083,000 after purchasing an additional 118,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

