$300.56 Million in Sales Expected for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) will announce sales of $300.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $304.68 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported sales of $261.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%.

A number of research firms have commented on GLPI. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.14.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.71. The stock had a trading volume of 14,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,882. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.63. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 75.58%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

