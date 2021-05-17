31,700 Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Purchased by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN opened at $14.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.03.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

