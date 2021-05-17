31,891 Shares in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Bought by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on CHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.73.

Shares of CHX opened at $25.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.33. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $26.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.46.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $407,686.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 649,640 shares in the company, valued at $15,091,137.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,705 shares of company stock worth $888,179. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.