$321.78 Million in Sales Expected for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) This Quarter

May 17th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) will report $321.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $327.30 million and the lowest is $316.00 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $329.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.45 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DRVN shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,447. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.31. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $35.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $496,000.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

