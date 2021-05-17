32,566 Shares in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) Acquired by Exos Asset Management LLC

Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Separately, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter worth approximately $464,000.

Shares of Kismet Acquisition Three stock opened at $9.93 on Monday. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $10.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.96.

Kismet Acquisition Three Company Profile

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

