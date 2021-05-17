3,501 Shares in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,501 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Analog Century Management LP bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,064,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Lumentum by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,493,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Shares of LITE opened at $70.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.49. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The business had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LITE. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $116.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $123.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.06.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.