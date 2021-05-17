35,187 Shares in CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU) Purchased by Exos Asset Management LLC

Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Separately, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000.

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $11.67.

CF Acquisition Corp. V Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

