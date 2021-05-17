3,570 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Purchased by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $116.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $117.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.54.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.94.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

