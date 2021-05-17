$360.95 Million in Sales Expected for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) will announce $360.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $336.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $385.00 million. Houlihan Lokey posted sales of $211.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,843,000 after buying an additional 542,198 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,122,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,694,000 after acquiring an additional 248,484 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,708,000 after purchasing an additional 522,299 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,317,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,649,000 after purchasing an additional 43,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 921,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,977,000 after purchasing an additional 58,680 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HLI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.17. 288,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,059. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.63 and its 200-day moving average is $66.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $52.84 and a 1-year high of $74.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

