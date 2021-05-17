$4.74 Billion in Sales Expected for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to post $4.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.38 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted sales of $3.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year sales of $18.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.52 billion to $19.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $18.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.90 billion to $19.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

Shares of CHRW opened at $99.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $71.98 and a 1-year high of $106.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.69%.

In related news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $222,931.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $365,535.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,449 shares of company stock worth $2,326,439. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $124,745,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,939,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,616,534,000 after buying an additional 941,208 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 788,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,255,000 after buying an additional 487,579 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,729,000 after buying an additional 472,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $24,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

