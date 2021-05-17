4,300 Shares in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Bought by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,300 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after buying an additional 330,547 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 26.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 197,797 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 20,016 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,104 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,923 shares of company stock worth $876,686 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.13.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $65.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.70. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $18.87 and a 52 week high of $76.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.04 and its 200-day moving average is $45.93.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 172.97%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

