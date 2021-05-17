$5.93 Billion in Sales Expected for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will announce sales of $5.93 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $6.16 billion. AutoNation posted sales of $4.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year sales of $23.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.25 billion to $24.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $24.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.51 billion to $25.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AutoNation.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AN. Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.88.

AutoNation stock opened at $105.29 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.44. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $106.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $88,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 21,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.79, for a total value of $2,249,518.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,452.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 746,227 shares of company stock worth $72,947,642. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AN. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.7% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 20.1% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 37.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 14.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoNation (AN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.