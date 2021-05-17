$523.50 Million in Sales Expected for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will report sales of $523.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $528.00 million and the lowest is $520.29 million. Check Point Software Technologies reported sales of $505.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The company had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHKP. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 16.5% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

CHKP stock opened at $118.95 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $103.43 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.19 and its 200-day moving average is $120.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

