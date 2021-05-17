$54.97 Million in Sales Expected for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) This Quarter

Analysts expect TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to report $54.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.72 million to $55.20 million. TriState Capital posted sales of $46.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full year sales of $226.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $226.00 million to $227.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $267.87 million, with estimates ranging from $263.00 million to $273.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TriState Capital.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 16.39%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSC. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of TriState Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Shares of TSC stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.78. The stock had a trading volume of 48,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,985. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. TriState Capital has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriState Capital (TSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.