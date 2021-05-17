$589.78 Million in Sales Expected for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) to announce sales of $589.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $583.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $594.90 million. Curtiss-Wright posted sales of $550.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Curtiss-Wright.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $597.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.21 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other news, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 1,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $136,985.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,022,088.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 348 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $41,909.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,397.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,044 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CW. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,215.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CW opened at $127.87 on Monday. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $133.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curtiss-Wright (CW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.