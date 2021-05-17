5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Price Target Lowered to $4.50 at Desjardins

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from $5.75 to $4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FPLSF. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of 5N Plus in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of 5N Plus from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FPLSF opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $194.97 million, a PE ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 1.36. 5N Plus has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.23 million for the quarter. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 2.96%.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

