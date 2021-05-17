60,016 Shares in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) Acquired by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 60,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SRNGU opened at $10.30 on Monday. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $11.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52.

About Soaring Eagle Acquisition

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

