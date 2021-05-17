6,055 Shares in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,401,000 after purchasing an additional 276,541 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1,426.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 141,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 132,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,685,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,086,000 after purchasing an additional 102,832 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,273,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,258,000 after purchasing an additional 96,474 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,730,446 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,012,000 after purchasing an additional 90,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

PLOW stock opened at $42.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.00 million, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average of $43.78. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.44.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. Douglas Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Douglas Dynamics’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.35%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLOW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Douglas Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 8,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $414,726.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,879.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.