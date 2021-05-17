6,404 Shares in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Acquired by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,090,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,556,000 after purchasing an additional 448,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,933,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,532,000 after buying an additional 310,406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 561.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,046,000 after buying an additional 1,018,353 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,572,000 after acquiring an additional 106,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 882,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,092,000 after acquiring an additional 50,380 shares in the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RRR opened at $41.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.19. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $41.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 2.55.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on RRR. Truist increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.15.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

