7,071 Shares in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Acquired by Camarda Financial Advisors LLC

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,071 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 69.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 20,352 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Synaptics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Synaptics by 13,644.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYNA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synaptics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synaptics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.92.

Synaptics stock opened at $123.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $55.59 and a 12 month high of $146.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.44 and its 200-day moving average is $110.73.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $136,636.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

